MTN SA first female CIO relishes role

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa’s Chief Information Officer (CIO) is relishing her role as the first female to hold the position.

Nomthi Nelwamondo holds the position.

“This spirit of change is embodied at MTN South Africa, where we have embraced female leadership in the CIO role for the first time,” she said.

“This milestone marks a significant evolution in the role, as I navigate the dual demands of maintaining operational excellence and driving transformation.”

Nelwamondo said the CIO role required both strategic oversight and tactical execution, a juggling act she believes comes naturally to women.

“We are accustomed to balancing work, professional development, and family responsibilities, which translates into an ability to focus on multiple priorities simultaneously,” Nelwamondo said.

Historically, there have been few role models for women in technology leadership.

Even in South Africa, which is considered one of the most progressive countries globally regarding gender parity in leadership, women only hold 35 percent of board positions and 25 percent of executive roles.

MTN South Africa believes it is deliberate in its decisions regarding its female colleagues and the opportunities they receive.

As the country reflects on 30 years of democracy and the company celebrates its 30th anniversary, it believes this is time to celebrate the strides women have made in breaking down barriers and excelling in roles where they can thrive.

“Moving forward, we must continue to create opportunities for women in technology so that they can lead, inspire, innovate, and transform the industry,” Nelwamondo concluded.

– CAJ News