Zuma confirmed president as MK formalises structures

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE opposition uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) party of former South African president, Jacob Zuma, has formalised its structures, with the confirmation of its national leadership.

Predictably, Zuma (82), recently expelled from the African National Congress (ANC) was confirmed as the new party’s president at an event he attended in Johannesburg on Thursday.

At a press conference held north of Johannesburg, Zuma’s deputy was confirmed as John Hlophe, former Judge President of the Western Cape Division of the High Court until his impeachment by Parliament in March.

Hlophe is the MK chief whip in the National Assembly.

The former cabinet minister, Nkosinathi Nhleko, also formerly the ANC, is the national chairperson, deputized by Wilson Sibiloane.

Sifiso Maseko is the secretary-general.

The highlight of the conference in Sandton was the announcement of Floyd Shivambu as the national organizer, which received a standing ovation.

He has been the most prominent newsmaker in recent days since he resigned from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), where he was deputy president since its formation in 2013, after he and current EFF leader, Julius Malema, were expelled from the ANC.

Menzi Ngubane is the new MK treasurer general.

“We took our time to consult and finalise the collective leadership,” MK said in a statement Maseko read to the media.

A so-called National High Command will lead MK, which on Thursday maintained the May 29 elections were rigged.

MK, whose formation was announced in December, came third in the elections, costing the ANC its outright majority for the first time since the demise of apartheid in 1994.

It is the largest party in the National Assembly after ANC formed a coalition government with the second largest party, Democratic Alliance (DA), and other smaller opposition parties.

– CAJ News