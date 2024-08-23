Adventurer cycles through Southern Africa for birthday

by NKHENSANI NKUNA

POLOKWANE, (CAJ News) – FAMOUS Limpopo adventurer, Nyiko Masango, will cycle for five days across some Southern African countries to celebrate his 47th birthday.

Masango, from Nkowankowa Township outside Tzaneen, will start his journey at the Botswana border in Lephalale on August 27.

He hopes to reach his destination – where the borders of Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe meet – on the 31st.

“I want to take in the beauty of that spot, I believe in the beauty of Africa,” he told CAJ News Africa.

“Africa is unfortunately underrated by Africans, but people from other continents know the beauty of Africa,” Masango said.

He noted Victoria Falls is one of the Seven Wonders of the World. It is near the quadripoint, where the countries share a border.

He aims to spend his birthday at the Falls, on the Zambian side, and then come back to South Africa via Zimbabwe on his bicycle.

“I personally don’t desire going to other parts of the world, before having fully experienced my own continent,” he said.

For the past 15 years on his birthday, Masango has been celebrating by doing an intense adventure activity, ranfing, skydiving, bungee jumping, walking long distances or cycling to different parts of Africa.

He said his favourite country in Africa is Tanzania, because of its hospitality.

“Tanzanians know how to take care of their tourists and it has many different tourist attractions such as Mount Kilimanjaro, Serengeti, Masai camps, their rich culture and delicious cuisine.”

In 2019 he climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in 12 hours to Gilman’s Point.

He is well known for hosting bootcamps in different parts of Africa including Lesotho and Eswatini.

