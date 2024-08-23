Business expo to showcase Zimbabwe enterprises to UK market

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE United Kingdom-Zimbabwe Business Expo in October will mark a milestone in the economic relationship between Zimbabwe and its Diaspora community.

Organised by the Zimbabweans in Diaspora Organisation (ZIDO) and Vaka Ekhaya, this event aims to foster substantial investment opportunities and wealth creation, responding to the Zimbabwean government’s call for Diaspora involvement in the nation’s economic development.

To convene at the Bethel Convention Centre in Birmingham, the expo is expected to attract thousands of Zimbabweans from across the UK and beyond, positioning itself as a pivotal initiative to strengthen economic ties and leverage the impressive contributions of the Diaspora.

With an anticipated attendance of at least 5 000 participants, the event will cater to the large Zimbabwean community in the UK.

Furthermore, the expo will be live-streamed, allowing a global audience to partake in the proceedings, thereby broadening the reach of the showcased products, services and investment opportunities.

For policymakers, the UK-Zimbabwe Business Expo aligns with the Zimbabwean government’s strategic objectives of encouraging Diaspora investment.

One of the expo’s key objectives is to address the challenges faced by Zimbabweans abroad when attempting to invest back home.

Despite a strong desire to engage in economic activities within Zimbabwe, many Diaspora members have been hampered by a lack of reliable information, leaving them vulnerable to fraudulent schemes.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe reported a staggering US$3 billion in remittances from the Diaspora community in 2023, a remarkable increase from $1,66 billion in 2022.

– CAJ News