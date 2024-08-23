Exodus of unaccompanied Sudanese children

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THE displacement of 500 unaccompanied and separated children in the past six weeks is a grave dimension to the conflict in Sudan.

The minors have arrived in Blue Nile and Gedaref states as heavy fighting forces more people to flee for safety after 16 months of conflict.

Save the Children reports that the children are among 725 000 people displaced since escalation in violence in Sennar’s state capital, Sinja, on June 29.

It cited data from the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM’s) Displacement Tracking Matrix.

Months of conflict have killed and injured thousands of children, forced many into child labour, destroyed healthcare and education, upended food systems, and created the world’s worst child displacement crisis with 6,7 million children now forced from their homes.

Mary Lupul, Humanitarian Director of Save the Children in Sudan, said their staff in Blue Nile and Gedaref were receiving at least nine children without their parents in camps for displaced people every day.

“During my visit to an IDP camp in Gedaref last month I saw children who had endured terrifying journeys arrive at our reception centres, completely exhausted and many showing signs of malnutrition,” she said.

“These children have seen their homes, hospitals, playgrounds and schools bombed, looted and occupied, and have been separated from their parents or guardians. They’ve lost loved ones and been subject to unspeakable violence.”

Children separated from families are viewed as having much higher risk of violence, abuse and exploitation, including trafficking, recruitment into armed groups and sexual and gender-based violence.

In Gedaref, Save the Children has put up a child friendly space for the minors.

They receive psychosocial support and are encouraged to express their emotions through drawing, find comfort in other children and play volleyball.

Humanitarian organisations have called for an immediate ceasefire and progress towards a lasting peace agreement as well as for the international community to step up and release the necessary funding and resources to protect children’s lives.

– CAJ News