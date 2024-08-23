Kenya leverages technology to tackle climate change

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE government, humanitarian organisations and private sector are leveraging technology in response to deadly disasters in Kenya.

Technology is at the forefront of detecting and responding to such plagues as drought, storms and floods in the East African country.

This year, flooding, landslides and mudslides have left 294 people dead and affected 100 228 households, impacting 43 out of 47 counties.

Emerging technology, including satellite imagery and machine learning as well as remotely piloted aircraft systems, commonly known as drones, have become central to responding to the disasters and detecting future tragedies.

The adoption of these technologies is a collaboration between the Special Envoy for Technology within the government, International Centre for Humanitarian Affairs (ICHA) and the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS).

By partnering with tech firms such as International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and others, KRCS has successfully integrated advanced private-sector technologies for humanitarian use.

AWS provided cloud-based solutions to store and manage data from various sources, ensuring seamless access to information for all disaster response stakeholders.

ESRI’s geographic information system (GIS) technology has enabled detailed geospatial analysis, helping KRCS visualize flood impacts.

IBM and Microsoft contributed technical expertise and resources, enhancing data analysis by processing large volumes of data quickly to understand the impacts of floods across various sectors.

Meta assisted in developing a KRCS WhatsApp platform for disseminating critical information and coordinating relief efforts.

“Such collaboration fosters smarter solutions and more inclusive partnerships, allowing tech companies to lend their expertise and resources in various ways to support frontline emergency responses,” KRCS stated.

In addition, ICHA, with its extensive expertise in drone technology, satellite imagery and climate information, has played a crucial role in coordinating technological efforts to enhance the effectiveness of the relief efforts.

KRCS, with ICHA’s support, continues to explore the use of drones for the delivery of essential supplies, such as blood, antivenom and food packages during emergencies.

The disasters in Kenya and the entire continent are attributed to climate change.

– CAJ News