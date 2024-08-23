NCBA Group reports growth in digital loans

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE NCBA Group has disbursed digital loans worth KSh478 billion (US$3,7 billion) in the first half of 2024.

This is an increase of 4 percent year-on-year, the financial services company with operations in five countries in East and West Africa, disclosed.

Announcing its results for the half year, NCBA said it had during the period continued to accelerate and promote financial inclusion across the regions by disbursing the instant digital loans.

This accompanied by innovation on digital platforms services such as the ability to invest on the bank app and additional pay bill features ensured the NCBA empowered over 60 million customers across Africa and enabled them achieve their financial goals, it stated.

NCBA added that as a leading employer across the above regions, it played a critical role in economic progress by creating additional job opportunities driven by expansion in the bank’s smart network comprising 115 branches and a focus on enhancing digital skills development for a future-proof digital organisation.

Overall, during the first half of the year, posted a profit after tax of KSh 9,8 billion ($76 million), which is a 5 percent increase during a similar period in 2023.

“Despite some headwinds presented by the current operating environment, our diversified business model continued to demonstrate resilience,” said John Gachora, Group Managing Director of NCBA.

Headquartered Kenya, the financial institution also has operations in Ivory Coast, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

It has approved an interim dividend of KSh 2,25 ($0,017) for every ordinary share.

– CAJ News