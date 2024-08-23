Tackling SA’s Adolescent Social Media Crisis

SA award-winners, MySociaLife, unveil the ‘ModernMinds Series’, eight new modern life skills lessons for teens and pre-teens

CAPE TOWN, – 23 August 2024 – VAPING, social media safety, fake news, mind health and AI; these are the new lessons that our kids are now needing as the world races into a tech-driven future.

Answering the demand, MySociaLife, South Africa’s multi-award-winning online safety platform, dedicated to equipping teens and pre-teens with essential digital life skills, is proud to announce the launch of the ModernMinds Series—a new suite of in-person training sessions for teens and pre-teens in schools. These lessons, co-created with industry experts, will tackle eight of the most pressing issues faced by young people today.

As schools navigate the complexities of a changing education landscape, there is a growing recognition that students need more than traditional academic instruction. They require tools and knowledge to thrive in a digital world, given the adoption of devices and the explosion of AI. This new set of one-hour sessions offers an immersive, relevant, and relatable approach to learning that is both timely and necessary.

Dean McCoubrey, Founder of MySociaLife, explains the motivation behind these sessions: “At MySociaLife, we have been at the forefront of speaking relatably on the ongoing trends. It’s why so many awards across the Middle East and Africa have noticed us – we drive our business forward through innovation and impact. It needs to be smart to get through to kids given how much they’re exposed to. Our lessons are personal, energetic, and honest, focusing on what’s truly happening for this generation. We believe that by engaging with students directly, we can make a real difference in their lives.”

Modern Minds

The new lessons that will address the needs of today’s digital-native students include:

Social Media: A comprehensive 60-minute lesson covering key topics, from online behaviour to digital etiquette.

Mental Health & Wellbeing: An exploration of the complexities of life online, providing tools for emotional regulation and self-care.

Vaping: A deep dive into the vaping trend, exposing the tactics of companies that target young people, health risks, and the influence of peer pressure.

AI: An introduction to artificial intelligence, its practical uses, and the importance of ethical technology use.

Privacy and Cybersecurity: Strategies for protecting personal information across devices and applications, and insights into hacking trends and practical tips for staying secure online.

Sexting, Sextortion and Pornography: Exposing one of the fastest rising risks to adolescents and revealing the risks.

Fake News: Techniques for identifying misinformation and distinguishing facts from falsehoods.

Gaming Addiction and Gaming Fraud: An examination of how gaming can lead to addiction and financial exploitation, with advice on how to protect oneself.

These sessions are designed not only to educate but to engage students in a way that resonates with their experiences and challenges. Incorporating feedback from thousands of students, these lessons are crafted to be relatable and effective. “We are the people who get pop culture and talk with the right voice,” McCoubrey adds. “Our lessons reflect the reality of this generation’s lives, and that’s why kids respect us for it.”

‘It Takes A Village’: A Training Ecosystem

Recognising that education does not exist in a vacuum, MySociaLife also offers the option to engage the entire school ecosystem—including students, parents, teachers, and counsellors—in its programs. This holistic approach ensures that everyone involved in a child’s education is equipped to contribute positively to their digital wellbeing. As McCoubrey notes, “If students, parents, and teachers each do just 15% better, we are collectively 45% better off. It truly takes a village.”

For parents seeking additional support, MySociaLife offers a comprehensive Parent Program, which equips parents with the tools they need to guide their children through the complexities of digital life. MySociaLife has enjoyed some considerable success in the last two years, as winner at ‘South Africa’s Top 5 StartUps’, courtesy of Heavy Chef last year, a finalist in StartUp of the Year, Africa Tech Week 2024, shortlisted as ‘Best Education Product to Promote Wellbeing’ at GESS Dubai 2023, and achieving Final 13 of the ‘Global EdTech StartUp Awards’.

McCoubrey warns against waiting until it’s too late: “Largely, we get calls from schools when an incident has already happened. By then, it’s often too late. All of us adults have a responsibility to act now, providing the guidance our teens and pre-teens need to navigate these tricky areas of modern life.”

