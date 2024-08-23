by NOMTHI NELWAMONDO, Chief Information Officer at MTN South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, 22nd AUGUST 2024, –/ Centre for African Journalists – DIVERSE and inclusive teams perform better, are more creative and make better decisions.

They are 70% more likely to develop solutions that provide the business with access to new markets[1] and drive innovation. Diversity unlocks collaborative approaches and alternative viewpoints that shift perspectives and transform product and team dynamics. Yet, women remain significantly under-represented in technology roles both locally and globally.

In South Africa, it is estimated that only 23% of technology roles are held by women[2] and globally, only 25% of leadership positions in the sector are occupied by women[3]. A McKinsey study with LeanIn.org[4] found that while 86 women are promoted to managerial roles for every 100 men, in technical roles, the ratio drops dramatically to 52 women for every 100 men.

Globally, women hold just 14% of tech leadership roles,[5] but in South Africa, this metric is shifting. Women are increasingly stepping into CIO positions, becoming the change agents the industry needs, and reimagining the boundaries that have traditionally held them back[6].

This spirit of change is embodied at MTN South Africa, where we have embraced female leadership in the CIO role for the first time. This milestone marks a significant evolution in the role, as I navigate the dual demands of maintaining operational excellence and driving transformation.

The CIO role requires both strategic oversight and tactical execution – a juggling act that I believe comes naturally to women. We are accustomed to balancing work, professional development, and family responsibilities, which translates into an ability to focus on multiple priorities simultaneously.

Despite this progress, women are still under-represented in the sector. The reasons are multi-faceted spanning societal expectations, inflexible working conditions, and environments that historically limit growth. However, this is changing. Women today can thrive in technology and leadership roles without compromising other aspects of their lives. The challenge is not women’s ability to succeed in technology, but their visibility in the sector.

Historically, there have been few role models for women in technology leadership. The roles of CIO, CTO, CISO, and CEO have traditionally been dominated by men. Even in South Africa, which is considered one of the most progressive countries globally regarding gender parity in leadership, women only hold 35% of board positions and 25% of executive roles[7]. As the dynamic shifts, women can now see that these roles are within their reach, and their insights and skills are immensely valuable.

I come from a family with three brothers and a father who believed in my potential. They never doubted my ability to become a CIO, and neither did I. I knew I could overcome the limitations imposed by outdated attitudes, and so did MTN South Africa. At MTN, we are committed to championing the development of women’s careers and ensuring that the best person is hired for the job, regardless of gender.

This commitment creates opportunities. Stepping into this role has allowed me to reshape it, optimising teamwork, delegation and wellbeing. I recognise the importance of balance in a high-stress environment, so I lead by example, delegating tasks to team members and sharing the load to ensure we all have time to recharge.

This is just one example of how MTN South Africa is demonstrating next-generation operational maturity.

As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, it’s crucial to highlight our pivotal role in the evolution of technology in South Africa, and now, today, the advancement of women in this space. MTN South Africa is deliberate in its decisions regarding our female colleagues and the opportunities they receive. Thirty years ago, we may not have focused on empowering young girls, but today, our commitment to gender equity runs parallel to our country’s democratic journey. Both are growing, expanding their reach, and redefining the potential of South Africa and its people.

As we reflect on 30 years of democracy, it is time to celebrate the strides women have made in breaking down barriers and excelling in roles where they can thrive. Moving forward, we must continue to create opportunities for women in technology so that they can lead, inspire, innovate, and transform the industry.

Distributed by Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) on behalf of MTN SA.

ISSUED BY:

Leigh-Ann Chetty, Senior Manager: Public Relations, MTN SA

Cell: 083 209 1310

E-mail: Leigh-Ann.Chetty@mtn.com

Mthokozisi Ndlovu, Senior Manager: External Communication, MTN SA

Cell: 083 209 2683

E-mail: Mthokozisi.Ndlovu@mtn.com

About the MTN Group

Launched in 1994, the MTN Group is a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code ‘MTN’. Our strategy, Ambition 2025, is anchored on building the largest and most valuable platform business, with a clear focus on Africa. www.mtn.com

Visit us at www.mtn.com or www.mtn.co.za

Follow us on Twitter @MTNza

– CAJ News