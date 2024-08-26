For immediate release

DURBAN, 26th AUGUST 2024, –/ Centre for African Journalists, (CAJ) News Africa – MTN Expands Network in UMkhanyakude District, KZN to Enhance Connectivity and Safety of Residents in Northen KZN

MTN, today announced the successful deployment of its advanced network infrastructure in UMkhanyakude District, KwaZulu-Natal. This strategic move aims to significantly improve connectivity in the region while addressing the critical issues, amongst are, cross-border car theft through enhanced digital solutions.

The company, today announced that it has completed the deployment of eight towers, this network deployment will witness a population of over 600 000 benefiting from the digital connected world.

“The rollout of MTN’s network in UMkhanyakude marks a pivotal step towards bridging the digital divide and enhancing safety for the local community. With improved network coverage, residents, businesses, and visitors will benefit from faster, more reliable internet access, enabling better communication, economic opportunities, and access to essential services.

The new network infrastructure will provide high-speed internet and improved mobile coverage across UMkhanyakude District. This enhancement will facilitate seamless communication, support local businesses, and empower residents with access to online resources and services.

UMkhanyakude District, located in the northern coastal of KwaZulu-Natal, is known for high rate of cross-border car theft. In recent years there has been an increase of car theft syndicates in the area particularly in Manguzi. These syndicates often cross-border stolen cars to neighbouring countries. One of the challenges faced by the residents and law enforcement was the lack of advanced technology and network deployment in the district which makes it difficult to effectively curb crime.

MTN’s network deployment will support the implementation of advanced tracking systems, real-time alerts, and enhanced coordination with local law enforcement to improve response times and recovery rates.

Busi Dlamini, General Manager for KwaZulu-Natal at MTN South Africa, commented, “Our investment in UMkhanyakude underscores MTN’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and addressing pressing local issues. We recognize the vital role that reliable communication plays in both everyday life and security. By deploying our network, we are taking proactive steps to support the community and foster a safer, more connected environment.”

The network deployment is part of MTN’s broader commitment to investing in South Africa’s digital infrastructure and supporting local communities. This initiative aligns with MTN’s mission to drive digital inclusion and contribute to the socio-economic development of the regions it serves.

“We have deployed over 45 towers across the province this financial year, our ambition is to end the year with a total network availability of 98%. Some of the areas such as Inanda, Kwamashu, Umlazi, Gamalakhe and Richards Bay have benefited this year with added capacity and improving customer experience and we aim to connect even more areas in 2025. Our LTE coverage in the province is now covering a population of 92,5% while 5G has a 42.5% population coverage,” concludes Dlamini.

