MTN installs more towers in KZN

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – MTN has installed advanced network infrastructure in UMkhanyakude District of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province.

The telecommunications giant said more than 60 000 people would benefit from the new infrastucture comprising eight towers.

Busi Dlamini, General Manager for KwaZulu-Natal at MTN South Africa, said: “Our investment in UMkhanyakude underscores MTN’s commitment

to enhancing connectivity and addressing pressing local issues. We recognize the vital role that reliable communication plays in both everyday life

and security. By deploying our network, we are taking proactive steps to support the community and foster a safer, more connected environment.”

This is MTN’s broader commitment to investing in South Africa’s digital infrastructure and supporting local communities.

This initiative aligned with MTN’s mission to drive digital inclusion and contribute to the socio-economic development of the regions it served, officials said.

MTN has set up around 45 towers across the province this financial year, and aims to end the year with a total network availability of 98 percent.

In KZN, areas such as Inanda, Kwamashu, Umlazi, Gamalakhe and Richards Bay, have benefited from tower installations.

MTN’s long term evolution coverage in the province now covers 92,5 percent of the population, while that of 5G is at 42,5 percent.

UMkhanyakude is known for its high rate of cross-border car theft. In recent years, there has been an increase in car theft syndicates.

– CAJ News