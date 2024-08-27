Mozambique election campaigns get underway

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – MOZAMBICAN opposition is consumed by infighting and the ruling party is resolute to maintain its five-decade stranglehold on power, as campaigning ahead of October elections officially kicks off.

Intra and inter party violence has characterised the run-up to the watershed polls on October 9, whose campaigns were launched this past weekend.

Elections in this key former Portuguese colony that gained independence in 1975 are synonymous with tussles featuring the ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (Frelimo) and opposition-cum-rebel group, the Mozambique National Resistance (Renamo).

Tensions between the two liberation movements are all too familiar but this election is like no other owing to aggression within and between the two parties.

Daniel Chapo (47) is the candidate of the ruling party, while the main opposition Renamo, which is on the backfoot amid formations of movements that have defected after Ossufo Momade (63) was confirmed as leader, will field Ossufo Momade as its presidential candidate.

“We believe that, with our maturity, caution, experience and knowledge, will be the salvation engine for our action that is on the way to the abyss. Your vote is the basis for the emerging change Mozambique needs,” said Momade.

His party has denounced violence it blames on Frelimo.

Renamo, nonetheless, is beset with infighting over Momade’s emergence as leader of the party after the death of longtime leader, Afonso Dhlakama, in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Revolution (RD) party has announced that it is supporting independent candidate, Venancio Mondlane, in the presidential election.

Mondlane quit Renamo in June this year.

RD follows the Optimistic Party for the Development of Mozambique in declaring its support for Mondlane.

