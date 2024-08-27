MTN, WWF SA lead youth environmental campaign

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN and WWF South Africa, a conservation organisation, are calling on young innovators to tackle the country’s environmental challenges.

One such way to get them on board is the PachiPanda Challenge, which started on Monday and will run until October 21, is the perfect platform for the aspiring innovators to test and improve their knowledge.

It seeks to mobilise and increase the number of climate entrepreneurs and technology solutions to support the country’s ‘Just Transition’ objectives and ambition of unlocking sustainable economic growth.

The challenge is open to youth-led Small and Midsize Enterprises (SMEs), developers, students, or anyone between the ages of 16 and 35.

“MTN fundamentally believes that the challenges posed by climate change can act as a catalyst to unlock green entrepreneurs, green jobs and green industrialization,” said Keabetswe Mabe, General Manager: Sustainability and Shared Value, MTN SA.

“We recognise the crucial role South Africa’s youth will play in future environmental stewardship. Technology is a powerful enabler to creating sustainable solutions to today’s environmental challenges,” Mabe said.

A study by Boston Consulting Group estimates that South Africa has the potential to create between 85 000 to 275 000 green jobs in the next five years.

“In collaboration with MTN, we aim to amplify the voices of African youth to safeguard the environment for future generations,” said Justin Smith, Head of Business Development Unit of WWF South Africa.

“Promoting renewable energy, climate-resilient agriculture, and community adaptation to environmental changes are core components of this initiative,” Smith said.

– CAJ News