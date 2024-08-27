Nokia to build 5G network in Ghana

from RUSSELL ADADEVOH in Accra, Ghana

Ghana Bureau

ACCRA, (CAJ News) – NOKIA will set up a new 5G neutral host core network to offer wholesale services to operators in Ghana.

The multinational telecommunications company will establish the facility for Next-Gen InfraCo (NGIC), which is an extension of the existing agreement in which Nokia is a strategic technology partner that will build Ghana’s first 5G network.

As a shared neutral host network, NGIC will use the 5G network to offer wholesale services to mobile service providers in the West African country, which will be able to deliver 5G services to their subscribers – at faster data speeds and stronger network reliability and capacity.

The 5G Non-Standalone Core is to provide the security, resiliency and reliability that is needed to deliver 5G services in the country.

This agreement includes Nokia’s Cloud Mobility Manager and Cloud Mobile Gateway, in addition to the earlier announced 4G and 5G Radio Access Network AirScale base stations.

NGIC plans to launch its wholesale 4G and 5G Network-as-a-Service this year.

Nokia and NGIC will also build a flagship 4G/5G Centre of Excellence in Ghana, to serve as a test bed for newer technologies.

Harkirit Singh, Executive Director of NGIC Ghana, said: “We chose Nokia because they are a trusted and proven partner in Africa that can deliver on our ambitions to introduce 5G services in Ghana.”

Michael Tseytlin, Chief Technology Officer of NGIC Ghana, concurred. “In partnership with Nokia, we will empower our customers to fully benefit from 5G in Ghana, with plans to extend this to other regions in Africa,” Singh said.

– CAJ News