Renewed protests pile pressure on Kenyan leader

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – PRESSURE is mounting on Kenyan President President William Ruto to step down as teachers, students and taxi operators join the anti-government protests.

This has aggravated tensions in the East African country, which for years has been a model of peace in the region, but has suffered massive demonstrations since June.

The situation had been calm in recent weeks after Ruto dismissed his cabinet and pledged to implement cost-cutting reforms he believed would ease the country’s economic woes.

Ruto has shot down calls for him to quit but has instead appealed for peace.

“Violence undermines development,” the president said.

Kenyans, however, have largely remained disillusioned, and are now back on the streets.

Students linked with the University of Nairobi Students Association (UNSA) are protesting the disappearance of student leader, Mazdao Rocha, who was allegedly abducted by state security agents after he announced plans for a student demonstration on September 2.

UNSA had given the government a one-week ultimatum to scrap the new education funding model.

The protest started on Saturday as learners blocked parts of the major Waiyaki Way and the University of Nairobi main campus.

More student protests are feared in Nairobi in the coming days.

The Kenya Universities Students’ Organization expressed solidarity with the protestors.

“We are calling for the immediate release of UNSA president, Rocha Madzao,” it stated.

Members of the Kenyan Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) embarked on an indefinite strike from Monday, paralyzing the reopening of schools.

The action comes amid negotiations over the promotion of some public school teachers.

KUPPET-affiliated teachers protested in Kisii County in the southwest but demonstrations were likely to spill into Bungoma, Mombasa and Nairobi.

On Monday, demonstrators clashed with police outside the governor’s office in the eastern county (province) of Meru.

Residents are demanding Governor Kawira Mwangaza to vacate office following her impeachment on August 20 for alleged violation of the constitution, misconduct and abuse of power.

Security forces fired tear gas after protestors barricaded roads in the town 170km from the capital Nairobi.

The forces have been accused of using live ammunition to crush protests since the middle of the year as Ruto’s popularity waned. He has been in power since 2022 after an election his rivals disputed.

Minibus (matatus) drivers have also engaged in strikes since last Thursday. They are denouncing alleged police harassment and demands for bribes. They clashed with authorities last week and blocked traffic linking Ngong Town with central Nairobi.

Protests broke out on June 18 over plans to increase taxes, under the Finance Bill, which Ruto later said he would not accede to.

– CAJ News