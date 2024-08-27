SOLshop’s role in SA’s e-commerce gaining traction

by DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – SOCIAL e-commerce platform SOLshop has reported significant growth in its first year of trading in South Africa.

The company noted it had revolutionized group buying in the country during the period.

Officials said as group buying gained traction in South Africa, SOLshop had emerged as a pioneer, connecting wholesalers and customers in a user-friendly ecosystem that offered daily discounts on hundreds of products.

In one year, SOLshop has achieved nearly 100 000 app downloads and almost 20 000 groups have been created on the app.

Over 25 000 orders have been fulfilled and delivered.

Jonathan Holden, Chief Operating Officer of SOLshop, said: “SOLshop’s success reflects a broader trend in South Africa’s e-commerce landscape. Social e-commerce is gaining momentum, offering seamless and engaging shopping experiences; support for local suppliers, encouraging social and environmental benefits; and lower prices through the power of group buying.”

The executive said as social e-commerce eliminated friction from the buying process, it was expected to transform how brands connected with consumers.

Currently focused on the Gauteng region, SOLshop has seen the majority of its transactions come from group sales rather than individual orders, highlighting the growing appeal of social e-commerce.

It has emerged that SOLshop’s peak shopping days are Mondays and Tuesdays, and the most commonly bought items include milk and toilet paper.

“We’re thrilled with the response SOLshop has received in its first year,” Holden said.

He said the platform was bridging the gap between suppliers and customers, creating a new model where technology facilitates seamless transactions.

“As we look to the future, we plan to onboard more suppliers and expand our reach, bringing the benefits of social e-commerce to more South Africans,” Holden said.

– CAJ News