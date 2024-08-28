Billiat ends retirement, back in Zim national team

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – STAR forward Khama Billiat has come out of international retirement, giving Zimbabwe a timely boost ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 soccer qualifiers.

Billiat, 34, had hung up his boots in November 2021 to focus on what had then been a declining club career.

The striker, having spent years in the South African premiership, is back in Zimbabwe at Yadah Football Club, where he has regained his form of old, consequently finding his way back into the national team.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) is thrilled to announce the return of Khama Billiat to the Warriors squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon, slated for September,” the association stated.

It added: “Following fruitful discussions between Khama Billiat and head coach Michael Nees, the dynamic forward has been added to the national team squad, which was initially announced on Monday.”

The Harare-born Billiat has 18 goals in 43 caps for Zimbabwe since making his debut against Mali in 2011.

He has starred for CAPS United in his country but his career has been more glittering in neighbouring South Africa at Ajax Cape Town, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

Zimbabwe have largely been mediocre on the international stage over the years, characterized by administrative shortcomings on the part of Zifa.

– CAJ News