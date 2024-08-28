MTN Rwanda resolves loan deduction glitch

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda Bureau

KIGALI, (CAJ News) – MTN Rwanda has resolved issues around its programme that enables its clients to acquire smartphones and tablets through credit options, the company has said.

The anomaly around the Macye Macye programme resulted in some clients having their money deducted from their mobile wallets, yet they had not taken up loans.

“We looked into the matter and those deductions which were made on 18 August 2024 were all refunded to our customers who confirmed not to have outstanding loans,” the mobile operator said this week.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and thank you all for your continued patience and support,” MTN Rwanda said.

The company introduced Macye Macye in Rwanda at the end of 2022.

The South African-headquartered MTN Group has indicated the possibility of replicating the offering in other African markets, based on its success in Rwanda.

– CAJ News