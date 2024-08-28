Nigeria receives mpox vaccine donation from US

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA has become the first African country to receive doses of mpox vaccine in response to the outbreak of the viral disease.

The country received a donation of 10 000 doses of the Jynneos (MVA) vaccine on Wednesday. The vaccine, manufactured by Bavarian Nordic pharmaceutical firm, was donated by the United States.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the vaccines were to be rolled out in five states with the highest cases of mpox.

They will be administered in two doses to 5 000 people most at risk of mpox, including close contacts of cases and frontline healthcare workers.

“We will continue to strengthen surveillance and be vigilant to prevent and control mpox. We urge the global health community to expand access to vaccines,” said Muhammad Ali Pate, Nigeria’s Minister of Health.

In preparation for vaccine administration, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has granted Emergency Use Authorization for the mpox vaccine.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO director of Africa, said the delivery of the vaccines to Nigeria constituted a crucial addition to the ongoing measures to halt the virus.

“It’s also a clear demonstration of international solidarity in the face of global public health emergencies,” she said.

Nigeria has reported mpox cases for several years, with a peak in 2022. As of August 2024, there were 786 suspected cases, 39 confirmed, with no deaths reported.

So far this year, 12 countries in the African region are reporting cases of the disease, with the Democratic Republic of Congo being the epicentre of infections. In total, more than 15 000 suspected cases have been reported since the beginning of this year.

Of these, over 3 500 are laboratory-confirmed, including 26 deaths.

– CAJ News