Odinga leads race to become next AUC chairperson

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga, has emerged as the favourite to become the next chairperson of African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

Odinga, 79, has launched his campaign that has largely been endorsed in the East African region, where Kenya is located.

In addition to his endorsement by his country, the presidents of Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Tanzania, as well as former Nigeria leader, Olusegun Obasanjo, and erstwhile Tanzania head of state, Jakaya Kikwete, have also given Odinga the nod.

“Raila Odinga embodies solid knowledge, experience and a deep understanding of African affairs and global dynamics,” Kenyan President William Ruto said.

He described the longtime Kenyan opposition leader as “a visionary Pan-African, a towering statesman and veteran mobiliser for change”.

“In addition, he is also a bold leader who will give Africa a much-needed voice and presence at the global stage,” Ruto said.

“Kenya unreservedly endorses Odinga’s candidature and commits to support his vision and his leadership,” he added.

Odinga welcomed the endorsement. “My commitment to the people of the resource-blessed African continent stems from a strong belief in our collective potential. I am ready to serve,” he said.

Odinga has been unsuccessful in several attempts in Kenya presidential elections.

The AUC chairperson will be elected in February 2025, to succeed Moussa Faki of Chad, who has been at the helm since 2017.

Other candidates vying for the position are three former foreign ministers – Anil Gayan (Mauritius), Mahamoud Ali Youssouf (Djibouti)and Richard Randriamandrato (Madagascar). They lag behind Odinga on endorsements.

– CAJ News