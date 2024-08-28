Sage expands Intacct offering in Southern Africa

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SAGE has launched Intacct – a cloud-based accounting software – in Eswatini, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

The multinational enterprise software company said this would transform the way organisations operated by providing real-time financial visibility, advanced automation and data-driven insights.

Known as Sage Intacct, the company helps to empower financial teams from repetitive tasks, enabling them to concentrate on higher-value, high-impact strategic activities.

For example, instead of spending hours manually inputting data, financial professionals can use automation to analyse market trends and create strategic financial plans, as well as implement innovative solutions like predictive analytics.

This is seen as helping to continuously improve the financial health and competitive edge of businesses.

The expansion of Intacct follows launches in Botswana, Mauritius and Namibia in 2022.

“Sage Intacct helps us achieve our goals by automating processes we used to execute manually, putting real-time insights about our business at our fingertips,” said Daniel Smith, financial director at Life and Brand Portfolio.

“The ease of use and integration with our other business systems means we’ve been able to create custom dashboards and reports without in-depth training,” the executive added.

The expansion of Sage Intacct into these countries is hailed as significant for businesses in the regions.

Sage reports that companies using cloud-based solutions experience 25 percent more automation than their counterparts.

“This expansion marks a significant milestone in our journey to drive digital transformation and economic growth throughout the continent,” said Pieter Bensch, executive vice president and managing director for Sage Africa & Middle East.

– CAJ News