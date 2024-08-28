Zambia to spend more on cyber security

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIA is to scale up investments in cyber security infrastructure in a bid to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of scams and harmful content online.

The Ministry of Science and Technology as well as the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, have jointly raised concern at the surge in such crimes.

Felix Mutati, Science and Technology Minister, said the government was committed to protect citizens and children online, hence its improved investment in digital infrastructure.

He did not give any specific figures regarding the budget for the project.

“To all mobile money scammers and those that are good at spreading fake news and bullying others online, your days are numbered. We have the necessary technology

and tools to smoke you out wherever you are,” Mutati said.

He said the internet, especially Facebook, had become a place of misinformation, defamation, gender-based abuse and online scams.

Jacob Mwiimbu, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister, issued similar warnings.

He said perpetrators of hate speech and those who commited online crimes faced up to five years in prison.

“The spread of false news has become rampant and has the potential to cause insecurity in the country. The sharing of unverified content is being

conducted on a daily basis and is a threat to the peace of our nation,” Mwiimbu added.

Such crimes are punishable under the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, 2021.

However, critics argue it is an instrument to stifle citizens from criticizing the government of Hakainde Hichilema.

– CAJ News