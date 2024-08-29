Corporates heed call to bridge SA digital divide

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN is mobilising citizens to donate at least 30 000 devices for underprivileged learners in South Africa.

This is aimed at closing the digital divide in education.

The mobilization is under the aegis of the “Connecting Every Child” initiative.

MTN has committed the first 2 000 devices.

Hisense has donated 350 mobile phones towards the programme.

The investment company, DNI Group, responded to MTN’s call by donating 600 routers and data to this initiative.

“We must take the necessary steps to mitigate the challenge faced by millions of South African learners,” MTN South Africa’s CEO, Charles Molapisi, said.

Hisense said its contribution reflected its dedication to improving educational opportunities for underprivileged learners.

“We view technology as a key driver of educational advancement and are committed to bridging the digital divide,” said Jocelyn Willies, Head of Marketing, Hisense South Africa.

The DNI Group invests in businesses which can leverage technology to distribute products and services to the telecommunications, banking, and retail sector.

“As DNI, we are deeply honoured to partner with MTN on the Connecting Every Child Initiative, ensuring that the future of our children is secured, by providing them with access to education through connectivity,” said Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at DNI Group.

An estimated 12 million learners lack access to the digital tools that could transform their educational experience.

The Connecting Every Child initiative is a collaboration between MTN, the Department of Basic Education, and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

– CAJ News