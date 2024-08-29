Huawei, Olympic champion Smith seal partnership

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has announced a partnership with South Africa’s most decorated Olympian, swimmer Tatjana Smith.

This comes off the back of Smith’s record-breaking gold medal victory in the 100m breaststroke at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, earlier this month. She also won silver in the 200m breaststroke.

According to Huawei South Africa, her dedication to fitness and her sport aligns with the company’s growing dominance in wearable devices.

“This partnership brings together two champions – Tatjana in the pool and Huawei in the tech world – both committed to breaking new ground and inspiring a healthier, more stylish future for South Africans,” said Peter Feng, general manager, Huawei SA Consumer Business Group.

Smith, a two-time Olympic champion, has solidified her place as one of South Africa’s most iconic athletes. She has scooped medals, including gold, in many other competitions, including the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

“Swimming has been more than just a sport to me, it has contributed to shaping my character and has afforded me the privilege to represent my country and give back to a community that has supported me along the journey,” she said.

Smith said partnering Huawei felt like a natural fit because, like her, it was committed to excellence and innovation.

“Their focus on fitness and technology resonates with my own dedication to a healthy lifestyle and performance, and I’m excited to partner with a brand that not only leads in technology but also shares my values of perseverance and pushing boundaries,” she said.

– CAJ News