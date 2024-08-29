Limpopo battles scourge of illegal mining

by NKHENSANI NKUNA

POLOKWANE, (CAJ News) – AUTHORITIES have launched a crackdown on illegal mining, which is rife in the Mopani District Municipality of Limpopo.

The illicit activities are a concern in the municipalities such as Giyani, Phalaborwa and Tzaneen.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) last year established Operation Vala Umgodi, translating to operation close down ditches or holes.

Constable Khomotso Hlokwe, said the operations were curbing the scourge.

She said most of the perpetrators are foreign nationals.

“I can’t really say which kind of minerals they are looking for, but we have noticed that they look for a certain kind of soil, which they know that when they sift, they will find minerals such as gold.”

The Council of Geo-Science has previously confirmed the presence of gold in the area.

Recently the Hawks arrested four illegal zama zamas, as the illegal miners are known, in Lulekani outside of Phalaborwa.

The suspects aged between 26 and 57 were allegedly refining gold.

One of the suspects shot at the police.

Last month, police in Dzumeri Village outside Giyani arrested zama zamas who were allegedly mining sand at Molototsi River.

– CAJ News