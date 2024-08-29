For immediate release

JOHANNESBURG, 29th AUGUST 2024, –/ Centre for African Journalists, (CAJ) News Africa – MTN South Africa’s CEO, Charles Molapisi, has issued a rallying cry to business leaders across the country to join a new initiative aimed at closing the digital divide in education.

The ‘Connecting Every Child’ initiative, seeks to provide 30,000 digital devices to learners in some of South Africa’s most under-resourced and remote schools. The initiative represents a significant opportunity for corporate South Africa to collaborate in a public-private partnership designed to address the urgent need for digital access in education.

MTN South Africa has committed the first 2,000 devices, setting the pace for what it hopes will be an industry-wide response. MTN is calling on CEOs from all sectors to engage their networks, suppliers and business partners, to contribute to this critical cause.

“We must take the necessary steps to mitigate the challenge faced by millions of South African learners. Underprivileged learners are deprived of the tools they need to succeed in today’s digital world, “says Molapisi. “This is not just about providing devices; it’s about giving these children a chance to break free from the cycle of poverty. Education is the key to the future, and technology is the key to unlocking that education.”

Hisense, committed to making a meaningful impact, has donated 350 mobile phones towards the programme. This contribution reflects Hisense’s dedication to improving educational opportunities for underprivileged learners.

“Hisense South Africa is pleased to partner with MTN and be among the first to contribute to this important initiative. We view technology as a key driver of educational advancement and are committed to bridging the digital divide. We commend MTN for their leadership and urge others to join us in making a significant impact on the educational futures of our students,” says Jocelyn Willies, Head of Marketing , Hisense South Africa.

The need for digital devices in schools has never been more pressing. With an estimated 12 million learners still lacking access to the digital tools that could transform their educational experience, the gap between the ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots’ in education continues to widen. The Connecting Every Child initiative aims to bridge this gap by placing devices in the hands of those who need them most.

“This is our opportunity to make a lasting difference, “Molapisi adds. “The impact of 30,000 devices extends far beyond just connectivity. It’s about empowering young minds with the resources to learn, grow, and ultimately contribute to our economy. By providing these tools, we are giving them the skills they need to be future-ready.”

Arthur Mukhuvha, General Manager for the MTN Foundation stated that the ‘Connecting every Child’ initiative, is proof of MTN’s commitment to ensuring no one is left behind in the digital evolution. Initiatives like these are crucial as it is our responsibility to invest in educating and empowering our youth to ensure that the next generation can fully participate the digital economy to drive growth and innovation”

The investment company DNI Group, responded to his statement and donated 600 routers and data to this initiative. The DNI Group invests in on businesses which can leverage technology to distribute products and services to the telecommunications, banking, and retail sector. DNI’s vision is to provide affordable connectivity and financial inclusion to the emerging market, enhanced by meaningful content and digital services that improve quality of life..

“As DNI, we are deeply honoured to partner with MTN on the Connecting Every Child Initiative, ensuring that the future of our children is secured, by providing them with access to education through connectivity,” says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at DNI Group of Companies. “We believe that this initiative aligns closely with DNI’s core business objectives, while fulfilling a critical need in South Africa. We would like to thank MTN for including us and we pledge our ongoing support by donating 600 routers pre-loaded with data through our Fanaka Foundation, towards the 30 000 devices required for this initiative.”

The Connecting Every Child initiative is a collaboration between MTN, the Department of Basic Education, and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies. Both departments have committed to providing logistical support to ensure that these devices reach the targeted schools and learners. The partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration between the public and private sectors in addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing the country.

As the campaign gains momentum, MTN hopes to inspire a wave of support from businesses across the country. The success of the Connecting Every Child Campaign relies on the collective effort of South Africa’s business community to rise to the challenge.

“The scourges of poverty, inequality and unemployment can only be addressed if we invest in the education and empowerment of our youth. By standing together, we can close the digital divide and give every child the opportunity to succeed,” Molapisi concludes.

For more information about the initiative or to pledge your support, visit: https://www.forgood.co.za/za/campaigns/connecting-every-child

