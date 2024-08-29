New evidence of war crimes in Sudan

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THE warring parties in Sudan are accused of summarily executing, torturing and ill-treating people in their custody, and mutilated dead bodies.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as well as affiliated fighters of the violations.

“Forces from Sudan’s warring parties feel so immune to punishment that they have repeatedly filmed themselves executing, torturing, and dehumanizing detainees, and mutilating bodies,” said Mohamed Osman, Sudan researcher at HRW.

He urged authorities to investigate these as war crimes and bring the perpetrators to account.

The rights group disclosed it had analysed a number of videos that ascertain the violations.

Many of the abusers and victims appear to be wearing military uniforms, suggesting they may be fighters.

Since the conflict broke out in the capital Khartoum in April 2023, the leadership of both the SAF and RSF have been accused of failing to halt or address abuses.

In July 2023, SAF-affiliated authorities announced national investigations into RSF abuses, headed by the attorney general, but made no mention of investigating crimes committed by their own forces.

The Northeast African country of 50 million people has been synonymous with conflict since independence in 1956.

Crises peaked in 2019 when longtime president, Omar al-Bashir was

overthrown.

According to reports by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, over 18 800 civilians have been killed and over 33 000 injured in the crossfire.

– CAJ News