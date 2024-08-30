Seasonal Campers SA offers fun-filled camping experience

by NKHENSANI NKUNA

POLOKWANE, (CAJ News) – WITH the aim of helping people to unwind from their busy schedules and recharge for the tasks ahead, Seasonal Campers SA is offering ideal places for that.

Seasonal Campers SA was established in 2023 with the idea of introducing the beauty of camping and the significance of nature and outdoor living.

They host camps throughout the year in all the four seasons, at different destinations in South Africa, and even outside the country.

The guests have an option to choose between a bow tent and safari lodge tent to sleep in.

All meals are prepared by a private chef to ensure top quality. The menu ranges from traditional South African foods such as pap and vleis, tapas, platters, and a variety of drinks.

They offer different activities which include paintball, archery, sip and paint, bubble ball soccer, karaoke and outdoor movies.

At times they outsource activities based on the locations such as quad biking and horse riding.

In the evening they gather together socialising around a bonfire and roast marshmallows under the African skies.

In September, Seasonal Campers SA will host a spring camp in Bela Bela in the Limpopo Province, where the guests will be able to enjoy the great outdoors the region has to offer.

They will host it from September 20-22 and everyone is free to take part as individuals, couples or groups.

The business believes that camping is very much relevant in this era because it introduces people to a new way of engaging and socialising, making the outdoors the perfect spot to have meaningful encounters.

On December 13-16 Seasonal Campers SA will host a four-day camp at Hartebeespoort Dam in the North West Province, where the guests can start the festive season in style.

– CAJ News