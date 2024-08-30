South Africans report better network speeds

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African mobile subscribers have enjoyed improved download speeds in recent months.

This is according to a report by Opensignal, which notes overall download speeds improved by up to 30 percent, compared to the last report in March.

The report is based on data collected between May 1 and July 29, Cell C users observed the largest boost, at 30 percent.

It is followed by Telkom (11 percent), MTN (5 percent) and Vodacom (5 percent) users.

However, MTN’s leadership remains unchallenged in this category, with its overall download speeds averaging 50 percent faster than second-paced Cell C and Vodacom.

Similarly, Cell C users have reported the biggest improvement in Upload Speed Experience, pushing Cell C to the top spot, sharing the win with MTN.

Meanwhile, Cell C is top in South Africa for overall Video Experience.

MTN continues to lead in 5G Video and 5G Games Experience.

Vodacom is unbeaten for Consistent Quality, according to the Opensignal survey.

“These improvements are particularly significant given that Cell C has not been investing in its own network infrastructure due to severe financial difficulties in recent years,” the think-tank stated.

These challenges led to Cell C’s recapitalization and the establishment of new wholesale and roaming agreements with MTN and Vodacom.

Cell C deactivated its physical tower network and Radio Access Network.

However, Cell C continues to use its own spectrum and retains full control over the customer experience.

– CAJ News