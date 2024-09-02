Campaigning in full swing for Mozambique polls

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – PARTIES have stepped up their electoral campaigns ahead of the October 9 general elections in Mozambique.

Polls will be held against a background of violence perpetrated by non-state armed groups in the north, extreme drought and general economic challenges.

The election is again predicted to be a two-horse race between the ruling Liberation Front of Mozambique (FRELIMO) and the Mozambican National Resistance (RENAMO).

Daniel Chapo (47) is the new candidate of FRELIMO, which has won every election since the end of the civil war in 1992.

Ossufo Momade, will be the RENAMO presidential candidate.

Others in the race are Lutero Simango (64) of the Democratic Movement of Mozambique (MDM) and independent candidate Venancio Mondlane (50), who quit RENAMO following infighting.

The Mozambique National Elections Commission excluded the Democratic Alliance Coalition (CAD) for failure to meet legal requirements. It resulted in a protest last month by the smaller party.

FRELIMO and RENAMO have stepped up their campaigns in recent days after the official commencement of the campaign period last week.

The Nampula province has been a battlefield for votes.

RENAMO’s campaign was centred on removing the ruling party and fighting corruption.

“FRELIMO doesn’t know how to govern,” Momade told supporters.

Hundreds turned up in blue, the traditional colours of the party.

FRELIMO’s campaign was mostly door-to-door and requests for donations.

Chapo pledged to ensure lower energy prices if elected.

The campaign message was also premised on providing basic infrastructure in remote areas, creation of opportunities for youth and education.

Polls come at a time when the Southern African country of over 34 million is being affected by the impact of climate change and the scourge of terror, the challenges the parties pledge to combat.

The Red Cross laments that high food prices and low agricultural productivity have continued to worsen food security. This aggravates the impact of the drought in the country, with 2,7 million people experiencing crisis levels of food insecurity.

More than 709 500 people remain displaced internally due to violence perpetrated by non-state armed groups in the north and the devastating impact of the climate crisis.

Crisis 24 predicts that the militant threat Ahlu Sunnah Waljama’a will remain

elevated at least through the end of September. Mozambican security forces – boosted by the Rwanda Defence Force’s new deployments – began a large-scale offensive in early August.

“Violent attacks on major infrastructure and urban areas could increase on short notice, especially amid the ongoing political campaign for the October 9 general election,” the security think-tank noted.

– CAJ News