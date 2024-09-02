MTN invests R1m on female entrepreneurs

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE MTN SA Foundation has invested R1 million (approximately US$56 000) towards empowering South African businesswomen to conquer the information and communications technology (ICT) world.

The foundation has launched this year’s edition of its Women in Digital Business Challenge, which will run for six months, and offer 10 women digital pioneers an opportunity to strengthen and grow their small enterprises into sustainable businesses.

Selected from women who have already participated in MTN-sponsored business development programmes, each of the 10 finalists will receive R100 000.

The prize money will be used for working capital, business development, purchasing tangible assets, investing in business technology hardware, software or internet protocol, and technical and soft skills training, according to MTN SA Foundation general manager, Arthur Mukhuvha.

Research conducted in 2021 by the Department of Higher Education and Training, showed that more women than men were enrolled at tertiary institutions.

Women graduating with Science, Engineering and Mathematics-based (STEM) qualifications in 2022 represented 13 percent of the total graduates, but only two percent entered the ICT industry.

“We believe that STEM-qualified women can excel within the science and tech sectors,” Mukhuvha said.

The organisation believes by supporting talented women through the Women in Digital Business Challenge, it is empowering women to play more leading roles in the economy.

“In addition, because many of these businesses are focused on meeting community needs, women can play a vital role in helping address the skills and employment issues that our nation faces,” Mukhuva added.

In 2023 MTN also formalised a partnership with the National Youth Development Agency with both parties signing a memorandum of understanding.

For this year’s edition, the foundation has vetted and shortlisted 20 women who wish to change the face of the tech industry.

