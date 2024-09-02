Opportunity opens for future SA ICT talent

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – YOUNG South Africans aspiring to careers in the information and communications technologies (ICT) industry are encouraged to apply for the Internet Service Providers Association (ISPA) Inspires educational sponsorship.

Applications for the fifth installment of the programme will be received from September 2.

The ISPA Inspires sponsorship opportunity helps showcase promising future ICT sector entrants to ISPA’s 235 members while creating industry access points for young people with a passion.

“South Africa’s most forward-thinking tech and telecoms firms are very likely to be ISPA members and this membership base remains dedicated to fostering the growth of young South African ICT talent,” said Sasha Booth-Beharilal, ISPA chair.

Aurora Vani, chairperson of ISPA’s Social Development Working Group shared the sentiments, adding ISPA was committed to empowering the next generation of ICT professionals.

“The ISPA Inspires educational sponsorship programme provides vital support for aspiring students and strengthens our community by fostering growth and innovation within the sector,” Vani said.

Sponsorship is available to applicants from universities, Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges as well as from any institution providing accredited ICT training or sector-specific courses that aim to address South Africa’s skills shortage.

Applicants must be South African citizens, 35 years of age or younger.

Applicants enrolled or planning to enrol in a field of study related to ICT will also be considered.

ISPA is South Africa’s official internet industry representative body.

– CAJ News