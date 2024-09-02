Sundowns defeats leave fans bewildered

from NJABULO MKHIZE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – MAMELODI Sundowns’ back-to-back 0-1 defeats at the hands of Stellenbosch have raised questions over the immediate future of the South African football giants, following the departure of head coach Rhulani Mokwena before the start of the current season.

Mamelodi suffered a 0-2 aggregate knock out of the MTN8 Wafa Wafa semifinal, a move which saw the Stellies march to the final against defending champions, Orlando Pirates, who suffocated Cape Town City 2-0.

The Buccaneers won the two legged semi-final 3-1 on aggregate.

Fans who spoke to CAJ News Africa after Sundowns’ defeat by Stellenbosch in Durban on Saturday, put a finger on the absence of Mokwena, who left Masandawana in a huff to join the Moroccan premiership giants Wydad Casablanca, where he is the new head coach.

“The Sundowns we witnessed in the two-legged MTN8 Wafa-Wafa semifinals is not the one we are used to. Maybe the season has just started, but we are not happy with the consecutive losses,” said Bhekizizwe Khumalo.

Echoing the similar sentiments was Funani Ndlovu, who argued Stellenbosch wouldn’t normally beat Sundowns home and away, given the stature of the two clubs.

“This is unacceptable! Sundowns cannot be beaten home and away with an identical scoreline by the likes of Stellenbosch. Losing through penalty shootout would have been better humiliation as opposed to losing straightaway in regulation time,” Ndlovu argued.

Ayanda Khuzwayo told CAJ News Africa that she came to Moses Mabhida Stadium with high hopes of her club reversing the initial narrow 0-1 defeat suffered at Moripe Stadium in Pretoria last week.

“I was 100 percent sure since Moses Mabhidha was a neutral venue, Masandawana would destroy the lightweights Stellies. Little did I know we were awaiting another rude awakening. Honestly, this Sundowns squad misses coach Rhulani Mokwena,” said Khuzwayo.

Manqoba Mngqithi is the current head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns, assisted by Steve Komphela, who is making a comeback after leaving the club to join Moroka Swallows and Golden Arrows in July last year.

Sundowns have won seven consecutive league titles and have not fared badly either in continental competitions, with their latest accomplishment being the African Football League title in 2023 under the guidance of the highly regarded Mokwena.

– CAJ News