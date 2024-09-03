Ethiopian Airlines suspends flights to Eritrea

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – AFRICA’S largest air carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, has announced immediate suspension of its flights from the capital Addis Ababa to the Eritrean capital Asmara citing “difficult operating conditions”.

“Ethiopian regrets to inform its valued customers travelling to/from Asmara that it has suspended its flights to Asmara effective September 3, 2024, due to very difficult operating conditions it has encountered in Eritrea that are beyond its control,” it said.

Ethiopian Airlines, however, pointed out that it would do all possible to rebook affected passengers on other airlines at no additional cost.

“Alternatively, passengers can receive a full refund for their tickets. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time,” the Ethiopian Airlines stated.

Earlier in July, the Eritrean authorities had issued a statement suspending all flights by Ethiopian Airlines to Asmara, from September 30, but this has now been brought forward to September 3.

Prior to the resumption of flights between Ethiopia and Eritrea in 2018, the two neighbouring countries had suspended such flights for two decades owing to conflict between them.

Relations between the two countries have not been cordial over the years. After Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia in 1993, there was no immediate animosity.

However, disagreements about where the newly created international border should be, caused relations to deteriorate significantly, eventually leading to full-scale war.

