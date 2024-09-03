Mnangangwa: I will not seek a third term

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWEAN President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed talk doing the rounds, particularly on social media, claiming he would seek a third term when his current incumbency expires.

The Zimbabwean constitution allows for a maximum of two five-year terms.

Addressing Zimbabweans in the diaspora in China on the sidelines of the ongoing China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit in Beijing, Mnangagwa said he would hand over power when his second term comes to an end in 2028.

He insisted that he was a “constitutionalist”.

“This question of having a third term does not arise, especially under my watch. No. I am in my second term and I already know the date I am stepping down. In 2028 I’m going home, and others will take over,” Mnangagwa said.

He pointed out that he would not violate the country’s constitution, arguing that he was also part of the leaders that participated in writing the current constitution.

Mnangagwa said he had no intention of disregarding the country’s constitution no matter how keenly other people might want him to extend his term.

Manangagwa’s ruling Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) party structures in the country’s provincial capitals have been advocating for him to seek another term, in clear violation of the constitution.

Opposition parties have strongly condemned such plans, if indeed they existed, threatening to take to the streets in protest.

– CAJ News