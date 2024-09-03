More experts confirmed for Singularity summit

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MORE speakers have been lined up to address leadership and other topics at the Singularity South Africa summit that returns in physical form in October.

This is in addition to previously advertised speakers that will address artificial intelligence (AI), decentralized identity, disruptive innovation, longevity mindset, scaling AI in the workplace, web3, metaverse and blockchain among others, in a two-day event in Sandton, Johannesburg, from October 21-22.

The summit will feature a diverse lineup of experts addressing key themes in leadership, technology, and health.

Barbara Silva, chief executive officer (CEO) of Her Global Impact and Singularity Chile, alongside Mpoomy Ledwaba, founder of Wisdom and Wellness, and Tebogo Mogadime, investment manager at Mineworkers Investment Company, will discuss leading innovation and the power of diverse leadership.

Also in attendance will be Laila Pawlak, co-founder of the Rehumanize Institute, who will present on “The Future of Leadership”.

In the realm of exponential technology and its implications, Beau Williams, Engineering Lead at Africarare, and Valter Adão, CEO of Cadena Growth Partners, will lead workshops on “Blockchain Workshop” and “Beyond the Tech: The Future of Employment,” respectively.

Ashley Anthony and Dario Fanucchi, co-founders of Isazi Consulting, will jointly facilitate a workshop on “AI Supply Chains”.

Shayne Mann, Co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa, will provide a keynote on “Singularity – What’s Next?”

Over 1 500 delegates are expected to attend the summit, to be held in collaboration with Old Mutual.

“We are incredibly pleased to feature such a distinguished lineup of both local and global thought leaders at this year’s summit,” Mann said.

The sixth edition of the Singularity Summit will be the first on the continent to host a dedicated metaverse track, via the Africarare metaverse.

– CAJ News