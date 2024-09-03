R250m high skills centre for Limpopo youth

by NKHENSANI NKUNA

POLOKWANE, (CAJ News) – THE construction of the R250 million Mahumani High-Tech Skills Development Centre started on Monday.

This comes after the acting premier of Limpopo Province, Basikopo Makamu, led the sod turning and site handover ceremony of the project at Nkomo Village outside Giyani in Limpopo Province on Saturday, August 31.

The project is an initiative of the Construction Education and Training Authority (CETA) in partnership with training centres – AgriSETA, FP&M SETA and MerSETA –

who are collaborating with the Department of Higher Education.

Hosi Mahumani has provided 12.3-hectares of land to build the state of the art centre.

The first phase is expected to be completed over two years. This phase will include the development of an administration block, two libraries, a

cultural centre, a farming model, a farming field, a piggery, and a chicken coop, among other facilities.

Notably, 30 percent of the construction budget will be allocated to local small, medium, and micro enterprises and the construction phase is expected to create over 250 jobs.

This is a five-year development plan and upon completion the centre is expected to form part of the Letaba Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College, which currently has three colleges in the Mopani District Municipality.

The Board chairperson of CETA, Thabo Masombuko, said: “This significant initiative is focused on enhancing rural skills within the district and the Greater Giyani Local Municipality. The initiative is structured to train more than 700 learners every year, offering them valuable skills to enable their participation in the economy.”

The Letaba TVET College acting Principal, Benjamin Moshoma, said the college was committed to working with the Mahumani Traditional Authority to uplift the

young with skills development.

“By equipping individuals with futuristic skills, the centre will play a pivotal role in unlocking innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable growth, ultimately contributing to a more prosperous and equitable society,” said Moshoma.

Meanwhile, Makamu warned local companies about jeopardizing the project, simply because they did not get a tender.

“The 30 percent share is allocated to local businesses, but not everyone is going to get the job, so don’t cause destruction, because you did not get the job. This

project is going to change the lives of so many young people, so please don’t be selfish and want to stop a project which will help the next generation,” he said.

Makamu was appointed acting premier of the province effective last Thursday until September 9, when Dr Phophi Ramathuba returns from the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing, China.

– CAJ News