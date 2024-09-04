Airtel, Emerald launch microloan facility in Zambia

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – MICROFINANCE firm Emerald Finance has partnered with telecommunications company Airtel to launch a digital microloan product for Zambians.

The service, called Ka’Starta Loan, is available on the Airtel Money platform. It is anticipated to drive financial inclusion and provide affordable access to credit for subscribers in Zambia.

The microloan aims to empower Zambians by bridging the gap between traditional financial services and the underserved population, offering a seamless and accessible solution for instant access to loans via mobile phone.

Emerald Finance chief executive officer, Kabeke Mulenga, said: “We believe in the power of financial inclusion as a catalyst for economic growth and financial freedom.”

He said the partnership with Airtel Zambia was a strategic move to ensure that affordable credit was available to all, regardless of location or income levels.

“Together, we are making it possible for more Zambians to access the financial resources they need to thrive,” Mulenga said.

Airtel Zambia director, Andrew Chuma, emphasised the importance of the partnership in driving financial inclusion in the country.

“With this micro term loan product, we are breaking down barriers of access to credit and empowering our customers to achieve their financial goals and aspirations,” Chuma said.

– CAJ News