China and Africa consolidate relations at expense of US

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – WHILE the United States’ relationship with Africa is no longer a bed of roses, China, the world’s second largest economy, continues to consolidate her position as the Asian giant hosts African countries in a crucial economic summit in Beijing.

The Red Dragon’s charming approach coupled with respect for partners it does business with, has seen the African Union (AU), a 55-country bloc, resonate well with the Chinese as opposed to the United States (US) and Europe, who over the years thrived mainly on blackmail, bullying, intimidation, threats and dictatorial tendencies motivated by former colonial master mentality.

In some worst case scenario bad experiences the African continent encountered with the West’s hegemony, African leaders would be killed for their resources, the West would sponsor terrorists to overthrow democratically elected governments, African countries would be unfairly slapped with sanctions, and stooges of the West would be catapulted to the thrones at the expense of the will of the African people.

This hurt the West’s relationship with Africa. As a result, the African continent shifted towards China, where countries are able to do business based on a win-win basis.

As the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit entered its third day on Wednesday, already China has clinched huge deals worth billions if not trillions of dollars with the richest continent on earth – Africa, while the US and Europe increasingly become villains in the eyes of the AU.

Deals ranging from infrastructure development, technology, mining, energy, engineering, agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, health, financials, among others, have been signed.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu (left) with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping has busy schedules this week meeting one-on-one with the present 50 African leaders in a unique way that shows respect and tolerance with a view to increase cooperation.

Africa’s largest economy, South Africa has already signed many deals with China that would create many jobs back home while boosting trade, promoting tourism, manufacturing, agriculture, energy and mining, among others.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministerial delegation have already signed such deals with his Chinese counterpart and his cabinet, and more are expected to be sealed during the course of the week.

As opposed to the Western kind of partnership, Xi and Ramaphosa reaffirmed to grow friendship between their two countries towards building a high-quality China-South Africa community with a shared future.

Apart from carrying forward their friendship, consolidation of mutual trust, expansion of cooperation and enhancement coordination, Xi and Ramaphosa agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to an all-round strategic cooperative partnership in the new era, underpinned by strong political ties and focused on a prosperous future with balanced trade, and accelerated transformative economic growth as opposed to the unfair trade with the West.

“My government looks forward to ongoing cooperation with China in multilateral affairs. The world faces many geopolitical, socio-economic, technological, environmental and other global challenges,” Ramaphosa said.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (left) shake hands with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping

He said South Africa would use the opportunity of hosting the Group-of-20 Summit next year to focus global attention on the developmental challenges confronting Global South – Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia (excluding Israel, Japan and South Korea), and Oceania (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

“As we enter a new phase of our partnership, we should continue to consult closely in pursuit of a just, equitable and prosperous world. I look forward to engaging with you on many issues. I believe that our elevated levels of mutual trust will accommodate each other’s interests, views and concerns – and deepen our cooperation as we build a shared future,” Ramaphosa said.

South Africa and China signed several bilateral cooperation instruments in the cooperation of the Application of BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, Sustainable Housing and Human Settlements Development, Deepening Bilateral Trade Cooperation; Cultural Heritage; Cooperation in Prevention and Control of Foot-and-Mouth Disease; Inspection, Quarantine and Sanitary Requirements for Dairy Products Exported from the Republic of South Africa to the People’s Republic of China; and the Protocol on Greasy Wool.

Not to be left out was the president of Africa’s fourth largest economy, Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who with Xi marked yet another significant milestone in elevating the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China to a comprehensive developmental partnership.

“This marks a crucial step for our two nations,” Tinubu said.

Kenyan President William Ruto (left) seen here shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping

The two leaders agreed to establish a high-level community to foster robust development, stability, and security across the West African sub-region. The signing of five key Memoranda of Understanding, including those concerning the Belt and Road Initiative and the peaceful application of nuclear energy, further underscored the strengthening of our cooperation.

“We also discussed the importance of Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms. My administration is fully dedicated to fostering sustainable growth and establishing a business-friendly environment for our partners. I am confident that this partnership will yield mutual benefits, driving robust development and stability in Nigeria and across the African continent,” Tinubu said.

The president of Africa’s 7th largest economy, Kenya, William Samoei Ruto, said over the years Beijing has proven to be “a true development partner”, significantly revamping his country’s infrastructure.

“We look forward to leveraging these ties to accelerate our transformation. Kenya has formally joined the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) as a fully paid up member. The membership will enable Kenya to access concessional funding for infrastructure, climate change efforts, connectivity, regional cooperation and technology-enabled projects and programmes,” Ruto said.

The AIIB is a multilateral development institution with 109 members and $100 billion (approximately R1.8 trillion) capitalization.

“Kenya and China have excellent and cordial diplomatic relations. These ties have been mutually beneficial to our two countries, phenomenally transforming Kenya’s railway, road and port infrastructure, and deepening people to people exchanges,” Ruto said.

He said through their bilateral cooperation with China, the Mombasa-Naivasha Standard Gauge Railway, the Nairobi Expressway and many rural roads had been built, thereby opening up the East African nation as a key transport hub for the continent.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (left) with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Zimbabwean leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose country was slapped with economic sanctions for many years by the US and Europe, expressed joy at his country’s freedom to work with the likes of China that do not impose their will on weaker nations.

Mnangagwa and Xi discussed continued economic ties with Zimbabwe in areas of infrastructure, mining, technology, energy, manufacturing, textile, engineering, agriculture, tourism and transport.

“Our discussions reaffirmed the strong ties between Zimbabwe and China as we look forward to deepening our strategic partnership in key sectors,” Mnangagwa said.

The Zimbabwean president also met with Chairman of Bi Yanchun of China Rail International Group in Beijing.

“Our discussions centred on enhancing Zimbabwe’s rail infrastructure to drive economic growth. Strengthening this partnership is vital for our nation’s development,” Mnangagwa said.

While the West is trapped in an old mentality of bullying, blackmail, intimidation, threats and racism, China is increasingly taking advantage of Western blunders to become the world’s largest economy without using the barrel of a gun to colonise or kill people.

