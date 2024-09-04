Huawei outlines more cloud rollout plans in Africa

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI plans to add more cloud data centres in Africa, with the East and West African markets identified as the next regions for the rollout.

The expansion programme would add to existing centres in the Northern and Southern blocs of the vast continent.

An official in Kenya disclosed the expansion plans. It is in this country where the Chinese global technology firm held its Unitech Talk virtual session, under the theme, “The Thrilling Potential of Cloud and Artificial Intelligence”.

James Sindani, the Cloud Solutions architect at Huawei Kenya, said Huawei Cloud had recently expanded to Egypt, representing its maiden foray into North Africa.

South Africa, the continent’s largest economy, is a pioneer in the data centres rollout.

In Kenya, the Huawei segment has a point-of-presence site – a cable connection between the East African country and South Africa.

According to Sindani, this enables clients to access their resources with the least latency or the fastest speed possible.

“We are also planning to expand our regions further to West Africa and East Africa in the near future. So, watch out for that,” he said.

In terms of rankings, the official reported Huawei’s cloud services were the second biggest in China and the fifth largest globally.

In late August, the Kenyan government of President William Ruto collaborated with Huawei for the country to train state officers on cloud computing security.

This is part of initiatives to fight cybercrime, a scourge that has the East African among the most targeted by perpetrators on the continent.

– CAJ News