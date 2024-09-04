Millions of Sudanese at risk of starvation

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – FOOD security experts warn that millions of people in Sudan may face starvation if no assistance is rendered to the country urgently.

This has prompted Australian humanitarian agencies to appeal to their government to step in and take more decisive action to address the worsening crisis.

The agencies have sent an open letter of appeal to Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, as well as Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy, and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Tim Watts.

“Today, humanitarian agencies are calling on the Australian Government to take further action, given the scale of the crisis in Sudan,” said Marc Purcell, Australian Council for International Development (ACFID) chief executive officer.

ACFID is the peak body of the country’s non-government organisations (NGOs) involved in international development and humanitarian action.

The letter by NGOs appeals to the Australian government to increase its diplomatic engagement alongside other countries to secure a durable ceasefire and political solution, provide immediate new and additional funding to the humanitarian response, support diverse Sudanese civil society and increase humanitarian access.

Since the conflict began in April 2023, Sudan is now embroiled in one of the world’s most severe crises.

Some 25 million people – about half the population – are facing acute hunger, with over 755 000 on the brink of famine. Around 12 million are displaced.

The United Nations reports that over 18 000 people have been killed but some analysts suggest that the death toll could be as high as 150 000.

To date, the Australian government has provided over A$33 million (approximately R398m) in humanitarian assistance to Sudan.

– CAJ News