West African countries at the mercy of climate change

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE death of hundreds of people in some West African countries due to persistent flooding and fears of waterborne disease outbreaks are a grim reminder of the effects of climate change.

Nigeria is the most impacted, with authorities reporting at least 170 people dead as of Tuesday this week, since the floods started on August 20, as heavy rains continue to pound the region.

More than 500 000 people have been affected across 28 of the country’s 36 states, while over 200 000 have been displaced and over 75 000 homes have been damaged.

This adds to the continuing problem of kidnappings, mostly for ransom, by armed groups.

“The frequent occurrence of flooding is unprecedented,” Babatunde Ojei, International Rescue Committee – Nigeria Country Director, said.

“It now happens annually, and the impact on communities is severe. We are deeply concerned about the long-term impact of this disaster on vulnerable populations, particularly in high-risk areas where continuous rains are expected to worsen the situation,” Ojei said.

Authorities in Mali recently declared a nationwide state of emergency after flooding caused at least 30 fatalities across the terror-prone country. About 50 000 people have been affected or displaced.

The capital, Bamako, and the northern region of Gao, are some of the worst hit areas.

Like in Nigeria, floods are also causing increasing concerns regarding water- and vector-borne diseases.

Mali is in the throes of an Islamist insurgency that has also displaced thousands, who were already at risk before the floods.

Authorities in Niger have reported 15 deaths following torrential rainfall in recent days. This has brought the total number of fatalities across the country since June to 217. More than 350 000 people have been displaced. Some 16 900 livestock have been killed, while over 3 000 hectares of crops and 21.5 tons of food have been destroyed.

The regions of Maradi, Tahoua and Zinder have been the worst affected.

“Niger is a nation already facing a convergence of climate change, conflict, political instability and hunger,” said Yawo Douvon, CARE director for Niger and Burkina Faso.

More than 4.3 million people in Nigeria rely on humanitarian aid. Of these, some 404 000 are internally displaced.

Flash flooding and landslides are forecast in the affected countries in the coming days.

– CAJ News