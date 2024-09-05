Girls’ Pan African hackathon tackles global challenges

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE just-concluded, tenth annual GirlCode Hackathon, marks a milestone and highlights the growing movement to empower women and girls in technology across Africa.

With support from key sponsors, the event underscores the importance of inclusivity in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields and the need to bridge the gender gap in the continent’s digital economy.

It took place from August 31 to September 1 at the MTN Group Headquarters in Johannesburg. Aspiring young female coders, developers, and tech enthusiasts from across South Africa and various African countries put their skills to the test

In line with this year’s theme of “Harnessing the Power of Technology to Address Pressing Global Challenges” as outlined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), participants worked to find innovative solutions to some of the world’s biggest challenges.

Zandile Mkwanazi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GirlCode, reflected on the non-profit’s ten-year milestone, celebrating the success of making the hackathon accessible to girls across ten countries in Africa.

“It’s crazy to think that something that was born from such humble beginnings back in 2014 has come this far, and that talented young women from all over Africa now have their chance to learn, grow and show their talent in coding through the hackathon,” she said.

Mkwanazi added, “We need more young women in tech, and being able to extend the invite to take part in the hackathon to more young female tech enthusiasts will definitely help achieve this.”

The World Bank estimates that only 30 percent of women in sub-Saharan Africa have access to training in STEM subjects and participate in the tech sector.

Bongekile Tlhakanye, Head of Department for Service Management at Vuma, believes initiatives like GirlCode are important to bridging the gender gap in tech and encouraging more women into fields like telecommunications.

Vuma is a leading South African fibre provider.

Tlhakanye said, “GirlCode reaching ten years of doing the incredible work they do is a huge milestone.”

She pledged Vuma continued support of the GirlCode Hackathon.

“When you empower young girls, you empower communities,” Tlhakanye said.

– CAJ News