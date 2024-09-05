Koryx Copper appoints executives to focus on Namibia and Zambia

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Bureau

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – CANADIAN miner, Koryx Copper, has made two senior appointments to lead business growth plans in Namibia and Zambia.

The company appointed Heye Daun as executive chairman and Alan Friedman as lead independent director.

Daun is a Namibian-born mining engineer with 30 years of experience in mining and finance.

With over 25 years as a public markets entrepreneur, Friedman is a South African-trained lawyer, based in Canada.

Pierre Léveillé has stepped down as chief executive officer but remains president and director of the company. All the changes are effective immediately.

Léveillé said:”The appointment of Mr Daun and Mr Friedman to our Board of Directors is a significant addition to the company.”

The pair had been successful at founding resource companies, making discoveries and advancing such companies through public listings, significant financings, mergers and acquisitions, he said.

Koryx Copper Lead Independent Director, Alan Friedman

“Furthermore, their vast experience in sub-Saharan Africa, more specifically, Namibia, will add considerable value to Koryx as we develop our mineral assets in Namibia and Zambia,” Léveillé said.

Koryx Copper is focused on advancing the 100-percent owned Haib Copper Project in Namibia while also building a portfolio of copper exploration licenses in Zambia.

– CAJ News