Power outage plunges Malawi into darkness

from MAVHUTO BANDA in Lilongwe, Malawi

Malawi Bureau

LILONGWE, (CAJ News) – MALAWI has suffered a power outage on Wednesday, plunging the Southern African country into darkness.

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) confirmed the nationwide outage, and was by early Wednesday evening still working to restore power supply.

ESCOM had not given a reason for the system outage but warned users to treat all power supply equipment as live as it worked to reconnect the grid.

“We are still investigating the cause of the system failure. We regret the inconvenience the system shutdown may have caused,” ESCOM said.

As a result of the power blackout, Malawi suffered massive commercial and communications disruptions.

The blackout comes as a number of African countries struggle to provide electricity to citizens, among them Zambia and Zimbabwe, which have resorted to loadshedding.

– CAJ News