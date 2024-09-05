Remote monitoring tech key in halting Mpox scourge

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AS was the case during COVID-19, remote monitoring technologies have become vital for enabling rapid and continuous patient testing during quarantine, amid the Mpox outbreak.

These technologies also minimise healthcare workers’ exposure to the current virus outbreak, an expert said as the Mpox outbreak presents a huge challenge as it continues to spread.

Alix Joseph, Global Sales and Marketing Director at Linxens Healthcare, emphasizes the crucial role of integrating various technological solutions to enhance the efficiency of health responses.

“Remote monitoring technologies are vital to quickly respond to the current Mpox outbreak by enabling rapid and continuous patient testing during quarantine while minimizing healthcare workers’ exposure to the virus.”

According to Joseph, integrating various technological solutions is crucial to enhance the efficiency of health responses.

“Connected patches and point-of-care tests represent a significant advancement, enabling real-time monitoring of patients’ vital signs, and accessibility.”

In recent months, the adoption of these devices has increased significantly, helping to track patient health closely and reduce the risk of transmission.

Combining these monitoring devices with advanced health data management systems—projected to reach a market value of US$102,3 billion by 2027—and predictive analytics platforms creates a comprehensive ecosystem.

This approach is seen as supporting rapid, informed decision-making, protects healthcare workers and allows for proactive management of patient flow.

This reinforces the resilience of healthcare facilities in the face of the Mpox outbreak and fortifies the healthcare system against future public health challenges.

– CAJ News