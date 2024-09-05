Visit Qualito Distillery and Route 71 for alcohol and food

by NKHENSANI NKUNA

PHALABORWA, (CAJ News) – QUALITO Distillery, situated approximately 3km from the Kruger National Park Phalaborwa Gate, has for years been the go-to place for meticulously crafted local spirits.

The establishment was founded in 2005 by the husband and wife duo of Pierre and Loumarie Raubenheimer. It is located in the light industrial area at 36 Potgieter Street in Phalaborwa town of Limpopo.

Qualito Distillery is well known for its magnificent tasting room and distillery on site.

Guests are taken through a tour at the distillery, where they are shown how the spirits are distilled before being taken to the tasting room.

Customers are afforded an opportunity to sample between eight and 10 drinks, including gins, whisky, vodkas and liqueur for about 45 minutes to an hour, at a cost of R100 a person.

The ingridients and processing of each drink which the guests taste is explained to the customers so they know exactly what they are consuming.

As the business grew, they started a restaurant, which they co-own with Lorinda Kotze, who worked for them in the tasting room since 2018.

The restaurant is called Route 71, named after the R71 road, which connects Polokwane to the Kruger Park gate.

Kortze said they started off serving sandwiches and burgers at the shop before it eventually grew into a fully-fledged restaurant.

“We offer a variety of meals, ranging from salads, meat, burgers, pizzas, pasta and platters. We also offer meals per theme such as healthy meals and family specials. We are also well known for hosting events which range from ladies night, bachelorette parties and year-end functions.

“We have great relations with the local mines, we are always busy and we are grateful for the support we are getting from the tourists and the local community,” she said.

Recently the business added a carwash, much to the excitement of their customers.

– CAJ News