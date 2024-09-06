Sage accelerates cloud offering rollout in Africa

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE English multinational enterprise software company, Sage, is upbeat at the uptake of its cloud finance software offering in Africa.

This buoyancy is behind the company’s accelerated rollout of its Intacct, which it hails as its “best-of-breed, cloud finance software.”

Through this offering, Sage, the accounting, financial, human resources and payroll technology firm for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), said it aimed to empower financial teams from repetitive tasks, enabling them to concentrate on higher-value, high-impact strategic activities.

“We are pleased to report that the service has received a positive response in Eswatini, Lesotho and Zimbabwe,” said Lovejoy Shangase, regional Senior Account Manager.

This was in an interview with CAJ News Africa.

It followed the global leader in business management solutions announcing the expansion of Sage Intacct into Eswatini, Lesotho and Zimbabwe, through certified business partners.

Botswana, Mauritius and Namibia were incepted in 2022.

“Despite the short timeframe, significant interest has led to a promising pipeline and successful customer sign-ups,” Shangase said.

Sage reports it has built a strong base of Intacct clients in South Africa since launching the solution in 2020.

Besides Southern Africa, Sage Intacct is available internationally to customers in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America (USA).

Sage focuses on accounting, financial, human resources and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses.

