Tech meets care in SA fight against cancer

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE launch of the iSchoolAfrica iPad Learning Programme is a milestone in tackling cancer in South Africa, particularly among youngsters.

CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation SA (CHOC) and Core, the leading distributor of Apple, DJI and Nintendo in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, have partnered to introduce the initiative.

It has been introduced to four hospital schools in Gauteng, including the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital School situated inside the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto.

This initiative supports paediatric oncology patients by ensuring their education continues despite the challenges posed by cancer treatment and prolonged hospital stays.

The programme brings iPads loaded with engaging content directly to children and teenagers undergoing cancer treatment.

The goals include reducing anxiety, minimising learning loss, and assisting with various therapies.

Core has contributed iPads equipped with built-in accessibility features and a wide selection of age-appropriate curriculum and entertainment apps.

“We are thrilled to partner with CHOC to support the needs and rights of young learners,” said Dian De La Port, Chief Executive Officer of Core.

This partnership embodies a shared commitment to improving the quality of life and educational opportunities for children battling cancer, according to officials.

“For CHOC, this collaboration and initiative is a dream come true,” said Hedley Lewis, CEO at CHOC.

September is known internationally as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the partners pledged to stand together to raise awareness about the challenges faced by children and teenagers with cancer, survivors and their families.

“Our voices are stronger when united, and together we can make a difference,” Lewis said.

– CAJ News