Algerian President Tebboune re-elected

from CHIRAZ BENICHOU in Algiers, Algeria

Algeria Bureau

ALGIERS, (CAJ News) – ALGERIAN President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been re-elected for the second term following a one sided election last weekend.

According to Algeria’s head of Independent Authority for Elections, Mohamed Charfi,the incumbent polled 5,3 million votes (about 94.65 percent) while main opposition leader Abdelaali Hassani Cherif managed a paltry 178,797 votes (about3.17 percent).

Third placed Youcef Aouchiche recorded 122,146 votes paving way for Tebboune’s second term.

There were no complaints or disputes reported at the time of going to press although the electoral body indicated that any disgruntled candidates were free to the country’s Constitutional Council for redress or appeals if any.

A total of 23 million Algerian voters registered to cast the ballot.

Tebboune came to power in 2019 following a political crisis when former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned.

The president won the election based on his campaign to address Algeria’s socio-economic and political challenges.

– CAJ News